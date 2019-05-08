Peel Regional Police searching for missing 91-year-old Mississauga man

Peel police say they are looking for a 91 year-old Mississauga man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Investigators said they’re seeking assistance from the public in locating Ettore Falcioni who was last seen around 11 a.m. at a plaza by Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road in Mississauga.

According to a press release, police said he was driving a 2015 Blue Honda Civic with Ontario licence plates ALLJ 341.

Falcioni is described as being 5’9”, 190 lbs., has blue eyes and grey short hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket with red or orange coloured trim with the words “Bramalea Wrestling” written on it.

Police said Falcioni speaks Italian and minimal English and currently suffers from a medical condition that may occasionally cause him to become disoriented.

Family and police said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Falcioni is asked to call investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Ettore Falcioni is still missing. Family and police are concerned for his well-being. Please contact us with any information. – https://t.co/BpRzGyFPTh pic.twitter.com/aAbytUyaIY — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 8, 2019

Peel Regional Police· Ettore Falcioni is believed to be driving a 2015 Blue Honda Civic with Ontario licence plates *ALLJ 341*. Here’s a photo of a vehicle similar to the one Mr. Falcioni may be driving. https://t.co/L9rOqhk1lA — Don Herdman (@DonHerdman1960) May 8, 2019