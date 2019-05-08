Crime
May 8, 2019 10:43 am
Updated: May 8, 2019 10:49 am

Trailer, 2 snowmobiles reported stolen from Otonabee-South Monaghan home

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Peterborough County OPP say two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a residence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a trailer containing two snowmobiles.

Officers were called to a residence on Wood Duck Drive, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough, on Monday morning. The owner said the theft likely occurred between March 23 and April 12.

OPP say that suspect(s) stole the following:

  • A black 2015 Bluewater single-axle snowmobile trailer with Ontario marker M4853H
  • A black-and-green 2009 Arctic Cat 1100-cc turbo snowmobile with a trailer hitch and Ontario marker 2AB655
  • A black 2009 Arctic Cat Z1 1100-cc snowmobile with green trim, saddlebags and Ontario marker 2AB656

Peterborough County OPP say two snowmobiles, including this one, were stolen from a residence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP

One of the snowmobiles reported stolen.

OPP

The value of the items reported stolen is estimated at $29,960.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Matt Hall at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

