Canada
May 8, 2019 2:40 pm

Guelph Public Library to host How-To Festival

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The How-To Festival will take place at the Guelph Public Library main branch on Norfolk Street.

Matt Carty / Global News
A A

Do you want to learn something new?

The Guelph Public Library has you covered as it hosts the How-To Festival on Saturday at the main branch on Norfolk Street.

The afternoon will have something for everyone, featuring a variety of outdoor and wellness-themed activities taught in 10 minutes or less.

READ MORE: Upper Grand District School Board honours 2019 Everyday Heroes

Participants can learn everything from how to go zero waste to how to tell a joke.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be two special programs as well, including How to Grill with the Family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and How to Care for Birds from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the library’s website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph How To Festival
Guelph library
Guelph library activities
Guelph library events
Guelph Library How To Festival
guelph public library
Guelph weekend activities
How To Festival
How To Festival Guelph
What to do in Guelph

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.