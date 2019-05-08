Guelph Public Library to host How-To Festival

Do you want to learn something new?

The Guelph Public Library has you covered as it hosts the How-To Festival on Saturday at the main branch on Norfolk Street.

The afternoon will have something for everyone, featuring a variety of outdoor and wellness-themed activities taught in 10 minutes or less.

Participants can learn everything from how to go zero waste to how to tell a joke.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be two special programs as well, including How to Grill with the Family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and How to Care for Birds from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the library’s website.

Join us this Saturday May 11 in the Main Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for our annual #HowToFest! – https://t.co/TLPF9y33pw pic.twitter.com/ZTy4HEWGFM — Guelph Library (@GuelphLibrary) May 6, 2019