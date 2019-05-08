Big 1st period powers Prince Albert Raiders over Vancouver Giants in WHL final

A big first period powered the Prince Albert Raiders to an 8-2 win over the Vancouver Giants in Game 3 of the Western Hockey League’s final.

The Raiders are now up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Brett Leason had two goals and two assists to lead the Raiders.

Parker Kelly also had two goals, with Ozzy Wiesblatt, Cole Fonstad, Noah Gregor and Dante Hannoun also scoring for Prince Albert.

The Raiders opened the scoring 41 seconds into the game on Kelly’s first goal of the game, and went up 2-0 at the 2:27 mark on Wiesblatt’s power-play goal.

The Giants replaced goaltender David Tendeck with Trent Miner after Wiesblatt’s goal.

The Raiders found the back of the net five more times to lead 7-0 at the end of the first period.

Tendeck was back in net to start the second period and gave up a late goal to Leason to put Prince Albert up 8-0.

The Giants got their first goal before the end of the period when Brayden Watts scored with 52 seconds left on the clock.

Yannik Valenti scored for the Giants with 5:16 left in the third to make the final 8-2.

Ian Scott made 27 saves for the win. Tendick stopped 10-of-13 shots in 41:46 minutes of work, with Miner turning aside 9-of-14 shots in relief during the first period.

Prince Albert went 4 for 8 on the power play while the Giants went 2 for 8.

Game 4 goes Wednesday in Langley, B.C.