Police seize Lego-shaped cannabis products in Timberlea raid

Police said they raided an unauthorized cannabis storefront on St. Margaret’s Bay Road and seized over $60,000 in cannabis products, some of which are allegedly targeted at children.

Nova Scotia RCMP said the raid at Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society was conducted on Monday at 9 a.m.

Police said that among other things, they seized very high-potency THC that is sold in the form of Lego blocks. Police stated the 500 mg dosage is strong enough to kill a child.

“Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society (is) using a marketing ploy that is intended to appeal to the public under the false statement that they only sell to people with medical prescriptions,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

“That is simply a lie and they will sell to anybody.”

Two men are facing charges under the Cannabis Control Act in connection with the raid.

Police say since Jan. 1, Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society has made almost $1 million and spent only $50,000 on expenses without paying taxes.

“This was a ‘cash only’ business,” police said.

“A small number of people are making extreme profit and operating under the radar of Canada Revenue Service. Most of these profits leave Nova Scotia and don’t support our local economy.”

Police went on to say the dispensary used a promotional tactic that they are helping people with prescriptions, selling cannabis at a lower cost than government stores and offer better quality goods.

“None of these products are subjected to any quality control and many of the cannabis-related products are made in dangerous processes that involve harmful, toxic and volatile solvents.”

“These products are often made in private homes under unsanitary conditions.”

The RCMP cited an example in Lower Sackville, where a cannabis dispensary was shut down two weeks ago. Police said people at the dispensary were filling gel capsules with a cannabis derivative by hand in a room that was “infested with rat feces.”

The only legal seller of cannabis in Nova Scotia is Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) or a Health Canada-approved online distributor.

“If you buy cannabis from illegal sellers, you are breaking the law, you are supporting organized crime and you are placing your health at risk,” the RCMP stated.