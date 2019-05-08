Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister drops no new hints of early election at Tory fundraiser

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister worked to fire up some 800 Progressive Conservative supporters at a party fundraiser but offered no new hints as to when he might call an election.

Pallister told the crowd Tuesday that his government has fulfilled a campaign promise to cut ambulance fees and will cut the provincial sales tax as of July 1.

He highlighted his 38-member caucus as well as six other Tories who plan to carry the party banner in the upcoming election.

That vote is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020, but Pallister has repeatedly hinted at calling a vote this year in order to avoid clashing with celebrations marking Manitoba’s 150th anniversary.

Pallister’s Tories have built up a war chest of more than $1 million — more than five times what the Opposition New Democrats have raised.

The Tories also have 36 of 57 candidates in place.