Valour FC add another local product with acquisition of Winnipeg forward

Valour FC has added another Winnipegger to their arsenal.

The football club announced the signing of forward Marco Bustos on Tuesday. He’s the seventh Manitoban to join the new Canadian Premier League team.

“I am thankful and honoured to be joining Valour FC, it will be my privilege to represent my hometown in front of my family and friends,” Bustos said in a media statement.

“I know Rob [Gale] very well and I am happy to continue my journey with him.”

Bustos joins Valour FC from the Oklahoma City Energy of the United Soccer League. The 23-year-old has played under Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale in the past as part of Canada’s Under-20 squad.

“I am delighted to bring a player of Marco’s calibre into Valour Football Club,” Gale said.

“Along with our two Dylans, I have very fond memories coaching Marco from a young age. He has blossomed into a dynamic attacking player whose goal-scoring creativity will excite the Valour Army.”

Bustos was a member of FC Northwest in Winnipeg. He played with them for four years before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in 2011. He made his MLS debut with the Whitecaps in 2015.

Bustos made 57 appearances with the Whitecaps FC 2 of the USL before he was sent out on loan to Club Atletico Zacatepec in Mexico.

With a win and a loss in their first two games, Valour FC will take on Cavalry FC in Calgary on Wednesday.

