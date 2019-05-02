Valour FC opens with a win in Victoria

Winnipegger Dylan Carreiro will go into the history books as the player who scored the first ever game winning goal in Valour FC franchise history. The 24-year-old midfielder, who was also the team’s first ever draft pick, came off the bench to replace striker Stephen Hoyle and blasted a shot into the top left corner from just outside the penalty area. The goal came in the 78th minute to give Valour a 2-1 win over Pacific FC in a Canadian Premier League match at Victoria.

Hoyle gave Valour its first goal when he jumped on a loose ball and pounded it into the net in the 23rd minute of the first half. Pacific FC had a 57-43 advantage in possession percentage and had 17 shot attempts to Valour’s 11. Another “made in Manitoba” product, goalkeeper Tyson Farago, made a huge stop just moments before Carreiro’s goal to keep it a 1-1 tie.

Jose Hernandez, with a well placed header, scored Pacific’s lone goal just before halftime. Valour FC will host Edmonton FC on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. in the historic home opener at Investors Group Field.