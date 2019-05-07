Surrey RCMP increase efforts to crackdown on known drug houses

Over the course of two days Surrey RCMP seized thousands of dollars worth of guns, illegal drugs, high-end vehicles and more during several searches.

It’s part of the city’s efforts to crack down on illegal activity, as Surrey has seen a rise in reports of crimes in recent months.

READ MORE: Longtime Surrey cop ‘frustrated’ by rise in violent crime after latest fatal shooting

Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit searched a home suspected to be associated with organized crime in the 15800-block of 94th Avenue in Surrey on Thursday, May 2. Officers found a Porsche Panamera and a Range Rover on the property, as well as a Glock 19 pistol.

They also found body armour, $5,000 in cash, and what they suspected to be cocaine.

WATCH: Neighbourhood chaos caught on video in Surrey

Friday, a man was arrested at a home on the 15100-block of Fraser Highway.

Officers say the home is an alleged hub of criminal activity in the community.

MORE: Surrey RCMP report ‘substantial increase’ in violent crime

Suspected methamphetamine, varying amounts of suspected cannabis and shatter, various drug packaging paraphernalia and multiple weapons including brass knuckles, bear spray and nunchucks were found, said police.

Later that day, fentanyl and carfentanyl were discovered inside a vehicle on Highway 91 in Delta. The driver was arrested and a further investigation is now underway, according to Mounties.

Residents can report any suspicious activity to Surrey RCMP at 504-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip.