Former Saskatoon police officer to testify in own defence during assault trial

Former Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officer Jarett Gelowitz will take the stand in his own defence on Wednesday as his assault trial continues.

Gelowitz’s lawyer Brad Mitchell said the defence will call evidence including testimony from the accused on Wednesday, along with at least one other witness on Thursday.

Gelowitz’s assault charge arises from a December 2016 takedown of a suspect who was driving a stolen SUV. Dashboard camera video played in court shows Gelowitz delivering multiple punching motions through the smashed out window of the SUV.

Once the driver, Kehler Bear, is pulled from the vehicle, the video showed the former officer deliver a knee strike after a voice yells “he’s out. Stop.”

The Crown wrapped up its case on Tuesday, calling three SPS constables.

Cst. Trevor Stevenson said when he reached the stolen vehicle, he heard Gelowitz state he was going “hands on,” meaning he was going to reach into the car and grab the driver.

Stevenson testified to seeing Gelowitz throw one punch through the smashed out driver-side window. From there, Stevenson grabbed one of the driver’s arms.

“To me, it looked like he was resisting,” Stevenson said.

Gelowitz raised one knee, according to Stevenson, but the witness said he didn’t see a knee hit the driver.

Cst. Lindsay Grossman told court the stolen vehicle came to a stop in front of her patrol van. Initially, both people inside the vehicle had their hands up and she heard officers deliver verbal commands.

Grossman said she was responsible for taking the passenger into custody.

Under cross-examination, Stevenson and Grossman agreed with Gelowitz’s lawyer that officers have heightened concern around stolen vehicles because of the potential for firearms, outstanding warrants and general threats to the public.

Cst. Eric Jelinski said when he arrived on the scene, Bear was lying face down on the ground. Jelinski said he “wrestled” Bear into a set of handcuffs, but never saw the driver receive any blows from police.

Gelowitz previously faced two other assault charges for separate incidents. One matter hasn’t reached the preliminary hearing stage, while the other charge was withdrawn, Mitchell said.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled for the remainder of the week.