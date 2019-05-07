Dorval launches pilot project to recycle personal care products

The West Island city of Dorval has launched a pilot project to recycle personal care products such as toothbrushes, hairbrushes, shampoo bottles and other items.

“Right now, it’s pretty quiet, but we’re starting to get the word out,” said city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier.

The city of Dorval has launched a pilot project aimed at encouraging people to recycle personal care products like toothbrushes, shampoo bottles, and nail products. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kzRPuHWT86 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 7, 2019

Residents can drop off their recyclable products at the front office of the Sarto Desnoyers Community Centre in a special cardboard bin lined with plastic. Electric appliances like hairdryers and biohazards like used syringes aren’t accepted.

While the project is only a couple of weeks old, some Dorval residents are already fully behind it.

I talked to Suzanne Boyer, she's a hair stylist in Dorval. She says she's already been taking measures to reduce the environmental impact of her salon. She's fully behind Dorval's push to recycle these products. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sdkXGVQxLu — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 7, 2019

“Everything that we can recycle, everything that we can do for the planet, why not?” said Suzanne Boyer, who co-owns the Mistral hair salon on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Boyer said she would have to throw out gallons of shampoo bottles at her salon before turning to refillable bottles, which helped her to save on disposable plastics.

Gauthier says that if the program is successful, the city could put more bins out at locations all over Dorval.