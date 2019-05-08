Men from Kawartha Lakes, Oshawa charged after alleged ATM theft attempts

A man from the City of Kawartha Lakes and one from Oshawa have been charged after allegedly attempting to steal an automated teller machine from a gas station in Caledon last fall, according to police.

Caledon OPP say the first reported incident occurred on Sept. 1 at a gas station on Highway 50 and Parr Boulevard. Police say the suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the station’s ATM.

On Nov. 6, suspects allegedly broke into the same business and attempted to steal the ATM but again were unsuccessful, OPP said.

On Tuesday, OPP said an investigation by Caledon OPP’s community street crime unit led to the arrest of two suspects.

Francis Samms, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and Roger Prosper, 48, of Oshawa, have both been charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on June 6.

