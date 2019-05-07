Cyclist sent to hospital following collision with Halifax Water truck in Dartmouth

A 64-year-old cyclist was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a truck in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision was reported at around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Windmill Road and Geary Street.
Police say a Halifax Water Commission truck driven by a 59-year-old Halifax man struck the woman, who was travelling on the sidewalk along Windmill Road.
Police say the cyclist sustained significant injuries, and Alderney Drive remains closed between Wyse Road and Queen Street.
The exact cause of the collision is still being investigated.
Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell says they will not be commenting on the collision as the investigation is being led by police.
