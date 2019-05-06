New measles case on southern Vancouver Island brings number to 8: Island Health

Health officials have confirmed an eighth case of measles on southern Vancouver Island.

Island Health says it believes the latest patient contracted the virus while travelling.

It added that the patient was still travelling during their infectious phase, meaning there were no high-risk public exposures on Vancouver Island, and there is a low risk to the public.

“The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is working with King County Public Health in Washington State to share any relevant information,” said Island Health in a media release.

“Contact tracing on Vancouver Island was limited to one medical clinic and all of the individuals have been contacted.”

Island Health says it has administered more than 7,300 measles vaccinations since February, twice the number as the same period last year.

The agency is continuing to offer extra clinics to immunize anyone who wants the vaccine.

The eight cases on Vancouver Island come on top of at least 27 cases in the Lower Mainland and several cases in the 100 Mile House area this year.

The province is also in the midst of a provincial measles vaccine “catch-up” program for kids under 18 who need to get up to date on their vaccinations.

B.C. will also require parents to register their children’s immunization records with their schools next fall.