Possible measles exposure at Vancouver Island Montessori school

Island Health is investigating a potential measles exposure at a Victoria Montessori school.

The health authority said it is in the process of informing parents at the Selkirk Montessori School that their children may have been exposed to the virus.

Penny Barner, executive director of Pacific Montessori Society, said the school was notified Sunday about the potential exposure, which it said involves the younger sibling of a student.

“It wasn’t actually a student in the school,” she said.

Barner said the school is now implementing the health authority’s measles protocol, which will result in some students being barred from class.

“We have no choice, unfortunately, because it’s going to be quite difficult for some families, but any children who are not vaccinated cannot come to the school for 21 days,” she said.

“Children who have had their first vaccination can come, but they have to get their second vaccination soon.”

Barner said the vaccination status of the student who’s sibling contracted measles is not known.

Earlier in April, Island Health announced its third confirmed case of measles this year.

If confirmed, this most recent case would be the 24th case of measles in the province in 2019.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that measles cases are up 300 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.