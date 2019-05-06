Canada
May 6, 2019 6:47 pm
Updated: May 6, 2019 6:52 pm

Upcoming alerts to test Saskatoon on emergency preparedness

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

People in Saskatoon can expect to receive two test messages this week to help prepare for real emergency situations.

File / Global News
People in Saskatoon can expect to receive two test phone messages during national Emergency Preparedness Week.

The City of Saskatoon is advising that its spring notifynow test message will be sent out on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. CT or shortly thereafter.

The mass notification system can send timely and targeted public safety messages if there is an impending, escalating, or occurring emergency situation in the city.

People who have publicly listed phone numbers are automatically in the notifynow system. However, if a person’s number is not publicly available, they will need to sign-up and specify their preferred method of communication.

Test messages will reach people via voice or text, depending on the information provided to the city.

WATCH BELOW: Young SkyTrackers at Outlook Elementary School learn about tornado safety (May 2018)

The city’s emergency management organization tests notifynow twice a year to help people prepare to respond appropriately in a real emergency situation.

Emergency Preparedness Week in Canada runs May 5-11.

The national emergency alerting system, Alert Ready, will be tested Canada-wide on Wednesday, May 8, at 1:55 p.m. This test message will be sent via TV, radio, and compatible wireless devices.

