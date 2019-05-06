Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

In a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to award America’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to golf legend Tiger Woods.

The Medal of Freedom recognizes individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavours,” according to the executive order designating the award.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods claims first Masters win since 2005

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

On April 15, the day after Woods won his fifth Masters title, Trump tweeted his intent to award the golfer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says Tiger Woods to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Since joining the PGA tour in 1996, Woods has claimed 81 PGA wins, including 15 major wins.

Trump is an avid golfer and played a round with Woods at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Fla., in February.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says Tiger Woods to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Woods is not the first athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump. In 2018, Trump awarded the medal to football players Alan Page and Roger Staubach and a posthumous medal to baseball legend Babe Ruth.

Woods is also not the first golfer to receive the Medal of Freedom. George W. Bush awarded the medal to golfers Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus in 2004 and 2005, respectively. In 2014, golfer Charles Sifford received the award from Barack Obama.

—With files from the Associated Press