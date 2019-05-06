McLaren
May 6, 2019 5:30 pm
Updated: May 6, 2019 5:32 pm

McLaren 720S one of five vehicles impounded for speeding on Hwy. 99

By Reporter  CKNW

RCMP say they impounded a McLaren supercar over the weekend.

RCMP
Squamish Traffic Services says they impounded five vehicles Saturday, including a 2018 McLaren 720S.

The high-end car is valued at approximately $462,000 and costs over $15,000 a year to insure.

The driver was pulled over on Highway 99 near Porteau Cove.

According to RCMP, the McLaren was going 151km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

The driver was a novice, police say, and there was evidence the super-car had been impounded before for the same offence.

Police say they impounded five vehicles during the traffic stop Saturday, including a motorcycle that was going 135 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

Police are reminding drivers that speeding is one of the high-risk driving behaviours that lead to injuries and fatalities on B.C.’s highways.

 

