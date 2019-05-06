Crime
May 6, 2019 8:00 am
Updated: May 6, 2019 8:21 am

Senior assaulted in unprovoked attack on Danforth: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Investigators are looking for anyone with information to contact them.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault in Greektown after an elderly man fell and hit his head after he was reportedly punched by a stranger, just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it was a random attack. There were reports of a person acting out inside a coffee shop on Danforth Avenue near Gough Avenue, although the attack happened outside, police said.

Police said the victim, a 78-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are still working on a suspect description.

Investigators are looking for anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500.

