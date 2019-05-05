Crime
May 5, 2019 2:17 pm

Winnipeg police investigating the city’s 14th homicide of 2019

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police on scene after a murder at an apartment building on Taylor Avenue.

Alison MacKinnon / Global News
Winnipeg Police are investigating a homicide on Taylor Avenue near Grant Park Shopping Centre.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Taylor just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officers found a man lying unresponsive inside one of the suites.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been pronounced dead.

Police are remaining tight-lipped regarding the cause of death.

“It’s not something we’re able to release on at this time, because we still have a number of witnesses we want to interview,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Investigators remain on scene at the apartment building.

More to come.
