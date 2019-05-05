Halifax to mark the Battle of the Atlantic

Halifax is set to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, honouring the service of the thousands of Canadians who fought in the longest battle of the Second World War.

Beginning in September 1939 and lasting until May 1945, the Battle of the Atlantic lasted a total 2,075 days.

It involved naval blockades pitting Allied ships and aircraft against German U-boats, planes, and warships, and is often referred to as a defining moment for the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Merchant Navy.

On Sunday, hundreds of military personnel will march through Point Pleasant Park taking part in a ceremony that marks the 74th anniversary of the end battle.

Of special interest for this ceremony is the commemoration of the 128 sailors who lost their lives in the sinking of HMCS Athabaskan 75 years ago.

HMCS Athabaskan sank on April 29, 1944, in the English channel after being struck by a German torpedo boat.

It was the first of three Canadian vessels to bear the name of HMCS Athabaskan.

Ceremonies are set to be held throughout the province.