Crime
May 4, 2019 1:33 pm

Winnipeg police asking residents to avoid the College Avenue area

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Police on Scene at College Ave.

Michael Draven/ Global News
A A

There is a heavy police presence in the College Avenue area.

A dozen police vehicles line the street and are blocking it off from residents in the area.

Police on scene at College Ave.

Michael Draven/ Global News

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service say they are currently in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police on Scene at College Ave.

Michael Draven/ Global News

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
College Avenue
Cops
Investigation
Manitoba
Police
winnipeg
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.