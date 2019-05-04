Winnipeg police asking residents to avoid the College Avenue area
There is a heavy police presence in the College Avenue area.
A dozen police vehicles line the street and are blocking it off from residents in the area.
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service say they are currently in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area if possible.
More to come.
