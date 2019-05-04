Temporary overdose prevention site set up in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health has set up a temporary overdose prevention site in downtown Kelowna.

The site is a stopgap measure, according to Interior Health, one that will only last one to two weeks while repairs are made to its mobile safe injection vehicle.

The temporary overdose site is located at 455 Leon Ave., which Interior Health notes is “the same address where services have been provided downtown since the mobile site was established in 2017.”

The mobile safe injection vehicle, an RV, reportedly has mechanical issues with its levellers and slide-out, which is impacting its stability and available interior space.

The resulting instability and small space, says Interior Health, creates potential risks for clients and staff. The RV will be parked alongside the temporary overdose site until it goes in for repairs.

With the mobile safe injection vehicle off the road, supervised consumption services in Rutland will be temporarily suspended. However, Interior Health added that harm reduction supplies and education will continue to be available at the Rutland location.

The temporary overdose site, which opened Friday, will operate daily from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The site is actually a tent, which Interior Health says is similar to temporary structures used for overdose prevention in Nelson and Vancouver and on Vancouver Island. Additional security and staffing have reportedly been added.

Interior Health said the temporary site is needed because a “gap in service creates a risk for people who use drugs who are looking to connect with the health care team for services and to reduce their risk of overdose death.”

“Given the length of time required to properly address the RV’s mechanical issues, a temporary site provides clients continued access to the overdose prevention services, and reduces risk of overdose and issues associated with drug use in our community.”