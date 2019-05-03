QMJHL Roundup: Friday, May 3, 2019

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored the winner 8:32 into the second overtime period, and the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-4 on Friday to even their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship series at a game apiece.

The goal was Groulx’s second of the game. He also scored midway through the first period.

Raphael Lavoie tied the game for Halifax 1:42 into the third period and Keith Getson and Arnaud Durandeau also scored.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Joel Teasdale, Noah Dobson and Felix Bibeau supplied the offence for the Huskies. Harvey-Pinard added two assists for a three-point night.

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel stopped 41 shots. Rouyn-Noranda’s Samuel Harvey made 48 saves.

The Huskies won the opener of the best-of-seven series 5-2 Thursday night.

Halifax hosts Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Tuesday.