B.C. Hydro warns customers about a ‘new twist’ on email scams

B.C. Hydro says a new curveball is being thrown at its customers in the form of an email phishing scam.

On Friday, the utility said it has received reports of messages that “spoof” a B.C. Hydro email address, directing recipients to click a link and submit their banking information in order to obtain a refund.

B.C. Hydro is warning that thousands of these scam emails, which look like a message from B.C. Hydro, have been sent out.

We've received a number of reports about customers receiving emails from a "spoofed" BC Hydro email address about "misappropriate billing" and asking for banking information for a refund.This is a scam, learn more and spread the word: https://t.co/8B4JCaU1jy — BC Hydro (@bchydro) May 3, 2019

B.C. Hydro doesn’t collect credit or banking information by email.

If customers are questioning the authenticity of an email from the company, they should call B.C. Hydro immediately at 1-800-BC-HYDRO or check their account on MyHydro.