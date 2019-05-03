19-year-old Pickering man arrested in alleged human trafficking case

Durham Regional Police’s human trafficking unit has arrested a Pickering man in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Police allege that Sayvion Fullerton, 19, recruited a 17-year-old female to work for him as an escort over a year. Police say the suspect also advertised the teen’s sexual services between December 2017 and January 2019.

Fullerton was arrested with the assistance of West Division police after arriving at Pearson International Airport on May 3 around 2:30 a.m.

Fullerton faces a number of charges, including trafficking person, financial/material benefit of trafficking person over 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, assault and procuring.

Police are releasing his photo to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the human trafficking division at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5602.

