Rockfall along Highway 97 in Okanagan, but traffic not being affected

Three days into their 10-year contract of Okanagan-Shuswap highway maintenance, AIM Roads had a minor issue tumble into their laps on Friday.

Part of a small outcrop along Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon gave way, with the debris tumbling into the ditch. The rockfall is near Crystal Water Road, and southbound traffic is not being affected.

Minor rockfall with some large rocks Southbound on #BCHwy97 near Chrystal Water Road. The site is secured and we are working with the Ministry to schedule removal in the near future. @TranBC @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/RCtStjCoVN — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) May 3, 2019

AIM Roads says the site is secure and that it is working with the Ministry of Transportation to schedule the debris removal.

On May 1st, AIM Roads (Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance) began its 10-year contract to perform snow removal, road and bridge maintenance in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

AIM Roads won the contract through an open-bidding process. Acciona is a large, multinational corporation from Spain that has offices in Canada.

Acciona says it has more than 20 years’ experience of road maintenance in B.C.

“As a company that has completed major projects across Canada over the last 19 years, and that is based here in British Columbia, this is a natural extension of our business,” said Acciona Infrastructure Canada president Darren Sokoloski.

“AIM Roads is proud to be part of the South Okanagan community” said area operations manager Mark Stahl. “Our public road users will have greater ability to communicate and receive information to make their driving choices easier.”