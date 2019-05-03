London police host Drive To Play Ball to collect baseball equipment for rookie league

If you’ve got spare baseball equipment kicking around your garage, London police are hoping you’ll donate it to kids during Saturday’s Drive To Play Ball event.

Donations go to London police’s Rookie Ball program, now in its 26th year, which gives children living in poverty the chance to be part of a small baseball league.

“In the past, we’ve had equipment shared through every season,” said Const. Chris Golder.

“This year, we’re trying to get equipment to give to the kids so they can have their own, so when they’re not practicing at their practices or game day, it’s their equipment that they can look after and be responsible for, and play whenever they want to.”

READ MORE: London youth shine in spotlight during annual YOU breakfast fundraiser

The league is open to kids between eight to 11 years old who live in London-Middlesex Housing Corporation units.

There are four teams that play twice a week throughout the summer, with police officers volunteering as coaches and teaching kids about teamwork, peer pressure, and bullying.

Donations of used and new baseball equipment, including bats, gloves, sneakers, jerseys, and balls are being accepted during a fun, family-friendly event Saturday at Labatt Park, to support the league.

Golder says any equipment that they don’t use, or that doesn’t fit the kids will be distributed to other partner organizations.

READ MORE: Students begin month of ONERUN events in support of cancer patient care programs in London

Families can come play baseball, and there will be demo bats and t-ball stands from Source For Sports available for younger kids. The London Majors will be hanging out for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who makes a donation of equipment can be entered into a draw for three Source For Sports gift cards.