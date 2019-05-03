Canadians ‘robbed’ of bronze medal at cheerleading championships in United States, team says

A Canadian cheerleading team says they were “robbed” of the bronze medal at the Cheerleading and Dance World Championship in Orlando this past weekend.

On Sunday, Power Cheer Toronto’s (PCT) level five co-ed team, ‘Temptation,’ hit the mat and vied for a chance to bring home a medal in the international open large co-ed division.

But instead, the athletes are coming home empty-handed after the team said the international all-star cheerleading governing authority, the IASF, broke its own rules and regulations.

“We earned that third place spot and it is being taken away from us,” said PCT’s owner, Natalie Vonlanthen, explaining the issue began after semi-finals.

“Three teams from each country are allowed to advance. Canada had three spots, Australia had three and England had three. But the U.S. was given four slots.”

Vonlanthen told Global News there was a tie between two American teams during the semi-finals.

According to IASF rules, in that situation a tie-breaker must be enacted to “determine the set number moving into semi-finals/final and/or gold, silver and bronze places in finals.”

But Cheer Canada’s President, Jim Greenaugh, said that never took place.

“In this case, Cheer Canada believes the tie-breaking rule should have been invoked and used,” he said.

Instead, Greenaugh and Vonlathen said the IASF’s director, Les Stella, made the executive call to allow the four U.S. teams to continue.

One of those teams is Top Gun All-Stars, a household name in the competitive world of power cheerleading. In fact, the team holds the world title for the category. As the fourth American team put through to the finals, they ended up walking away with the gold medal. Canada got pushed to fourth place.

“Given what took place, we believe Top Gun and the other U.S. team should be co-champions, Australia should be getting silver, and we should have our bronze,” said Vonlanthen.

It’s a call that Cheer Canada backed up.

“We believe PCT should receive the bronze medal,” said Greenaugh, who penned a letter of concern to the IASF and spoke to Stella.

“He is committed to making sure that these kinds of things don’t occur in the future.”

Greenaugh said he hasn’t heard anything further on the matter. Global News contacted Stella multiple times for comment, but he didn’t return any of the requests.

Meanwhile, Vonlanthen said he believes the IASF is hiding behind the language of the rules — although she doesn’t understand how.

“The rules are clear. A tie has to be broken,” Vonlanthen said, adding three countries have now obtained legal council.

In a letter to Vonlanthen, lawyer Jill Varnes Richardson agreed the regulations call for a tie-breaker in this case.

“Any other reading of this rule would require that the rule be expanded to have a set of parameters delineating when a larger group would be allowed to advance in a particular competition, which is not part of the rule provided,” she wrote.

Vonlanthen, who is still in Orlando as her other teams compete, said she is hoping for a resolution before she returns to Canada this weekend. But she said there is only one she will be satisfied with.

“We were offered an apology … I don’t want an apology. I want our medal,” said Vonlanthen.