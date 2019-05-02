Vernon RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ defacing of war memorial

Police in Vernon are asking for public help after learning that the Dragoons war memorial in Linear Park was recently vandalized.

“One of our front-line officers attended to the memorial and found numerous letters and plaques missing from the memorial,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett, noting police learned of the vandalism on April 17.

“It is such a shame that a person or persons would deface a monument such as this. And being the letters and plagues are very hard to remove, a lot of effort was needed to carry out this senseless act.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.