Okanagan weather: 20 degree heat returns

The month of April ended up being way drier than normal in the Central Okanagan, with less than half the average monthly precipitation being recorded at the airport in Kelowna.

Overnight lows trended almost 2 degrees warmer than normal during the month, which helped make the entire month above average despite daytime highs being half a degree colder than seasonal.

May began on an unsettled note on Wednesday, which continued into early Thursday, with spotty showers lingering in parts of the valley into the afternoon with a daytime high projected to be in the upper teens.

Skies will clear out overnight as temperatures fall to around 3 degrees before returning into the high teens once again on Friday.

Sunshine will slowly start to slide away during the day, as clouds start to shift in during the afternoon.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will roll through the region on Saturday, with an afternoon high making it into the 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger into Sunday with a chance of showers that will dunk daytime highs out of the 20s, causing them to duck back into the high teens for the day.

Mostly sunny skies kick off the first full week of May, a trend that will continue through the week, as an upper ridge pushes in from the west and pumps daytime highs back into the 20s.

