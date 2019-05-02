Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly dead at 91

TORONTO – Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard (Red) Kelly, who won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season, has died at 91.
A statement from Kelly’s family said the former Red Wings and Maple Leafs star died Thursday morning in Toronto.
The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit as a defenceman, helping the Red Wings win Stanley Cup titles in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.
A trade to the Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.
He led the Leafs to Cup titles in 1962, ’63, ’64 and ’67 – the last NHL championship in franchise history.
He also moonlighted as a politician and was elected as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York-West in 1962 and again in ’63.
