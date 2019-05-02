Canada
May 2, 2019 2:32 pm

Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly dead at 91

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Detroit Red Wings player Red Kelly watches his jersey retirement ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A A

TORONTO – Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard (Red) Kelly, who won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season, has died at 91.

A statement from Kelly’s family said the former Red Wings and Maple Leafs star died Thursday morning in Toronto.

The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit as a defenceman, helping the Red Wings win Stanley Cup titles in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

READ MORE: Red Wings retire Kelly’s jersey, beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

A trade to the Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.

He led the Leafs to Cup titles in 1962, ’63, ’64 and ’67 – the last NHL championship in franchise history.

He also moonlighted as a politician and was elected as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York-West in 1962 and again in ’63.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Detroit Red Wings
NHL
Red Kelly
Red Kelly Dead
Toronto Maple Leafs

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.