Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly dead at 91

TORONTO – Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard (Red) Kelly, who won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season, has died at 91.

A statement from Kelly’s family said the former Red Wings and Maple Leafs star died Thursday morning in Toronto.

The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit as a defenceman, helping the Red Wings win Stanley Cup titles in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

READ MORE: Red Wings retire Kelly’s jersey, beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

A trade to the Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.

He led the Leafs to Cup titles in 1962, ’63, ’64 and ’67 – the last NHL championship in franchise history.

He also moonlighted as a politician and was elected as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York-West in 1962 and again in ’63.

The NHL mourns the passing of Leonard ‘Red’ Kelly – a man whose hockey career is so storied and distinguished that it may never be duplicated. Full statement from Commissioner Bettman: https://t.co/CQAJbv6ZJI pic.twitter.com/r32IHG9ZZn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2019