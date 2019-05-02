10 trees to be removed from DeWolf Park after HRM detects Emerald Ash Borer infestation

Halifax Regional Municipality is removing 10 ash trees in DeWolf Park after they detected an invasive beetle species in the area.

The municipality, in a memo distributed to residents in the Bedford, says the Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in the area of DeWolf Park.

The 10 trees are located along Waterfront Drive and will be removed next week.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a highly destructive invasive species from Asia that has been present in Canada since 2002.

However, it was first detected in Nova Scotia last year.

Efforts to eliminate the species across North America have so far been unsuccessful but management strategies, such as the targeted removal of infected trees, have limited the beetle’s populations and slowed its spread.

The HRM plans to replace the removed trees later this season.