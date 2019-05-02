Labrador plane crash claims life of passenger from the U.K., says military rescue official

A military rescue official says one of two men injured in the crash of a small plane into a mountain in Labrador has died.

Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic says the victim was a 73-year-old passenger from the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Plane crash in Texas kills all 6 passengers on board

The pilot, a 47-year-old Belgian national, survived.

Gough says the U.S. registered single-engine plane was on its way from Goose Bay, N.L., to Greenland when it went down about 75 kilometres southeast of Makkovik on Wednesday.

He says blizzard-like conditions hindered rescue efforts for hours at the crash site.

WATCH: Canadian families sue Boeing over 737 MAX crash

Gough says the identities of the victim and the pilot have not been released.