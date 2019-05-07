Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas open for the season

Fanshawe Conservation Area and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority’s (UTRCA) two other parks are open for the season.

There are 563 campsites, a swimming pool and a spash pad, 30 km of hiking and biking trails and canoe and kayak rentals at Fanshawe Conservation Area.

It opened up at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the same time as Wildwood Conservation Area in St. Marys and Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock.

READ MORE: Spring tree planting blitz brings 50K trees to London area

The UTRCA has more than 70 full time and seasonal staff at the parks. In a statement, the conservation authority says such parks are great for outdoor adventures, whether you enjoy backcountry hiking or trailer camping.

“We have the longest mountain-biking loops in the region, amazing lakes for boating, great fishing opportunities and awesome hiking trails, all in a beautiful natural setting.”