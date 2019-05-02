Cherry blossom festival starts Saturday as flowers begin to bloom at Toronto’s High Park

The High Park Cherry Blossom Festival will begin on Saturday as buds have begun to blossom.

High Park’s Twitter and Instagram pages said on Wednesday that peak bloom would be in six days.

Toronto police will enforce closures to non-essential vehicles 24 hours a day starting Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until the conclusion of the festival which is expected to be until May 13.

Drivers can expect delays in the area around High Park and should consider alternate methods of transportation for visiting the park as it will be car-free for pedestrian safety.

High Park will re-open to vehicles once the festival is over.

Thousands visit High Park to see and take photos of the Sakura trees in full bloom in the spring.

The City of Toronto has a list of other locations with cherry bloom trees such as Trinity Bellwoods, University of Toronto campus, Woodbine Park, Toronto Island Park and more.

