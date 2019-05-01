4 men arrested in high-risk police takedown at Lansdowne and Park streets

Peterborough police Staff Sgt. Peter Sejrup says four people were arrested in a high-risk takedown as a result of a fraud investigation around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The takedown happened at the corner of Park and Lansdowne streets in Peterborough.

Passerby witness Brad Harling tells Global News he saw about 10 police cruisers pull up at the corner of Park and Lansdowne and immediately converge on a white car.

Harling says he saw a couple of men being removed from the vehicle and arrested at gunpoint.

At the nearby IDA pharmacy at Park Street and Braidwood Avenue, owner Mark Scanlon says he called the police just before 7 p.m. after noticing an alleged forged prescription for $600 worth of narcotics.

Scanlon says he has dealt with forged prescriptions over the last few months.

He also says other local pharmacies have been dealing with a similar scam.

Police say the four men are being held in custody and are expected to make court appearances on Thursday. Police add there is no danger to the public.

More to come.