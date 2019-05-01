Hamilton-Burlington home sales, and prices, rise in April

More positive news for the local real estate sector: The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) reports that 1,226 homes were sold last month, up 6.3 per cent compared to April 2018.

That’s also 18.8 per cent higher than March 2019.

The average price also went up by 3.9 per cent, to $589,324, compared to April of last year.

“It’s encouraging to see the overall number of sales increase since last year when the market balanced out from 2016 and 2017,” said RAHB president Bob Van de Vrande. “Paired with a consistent increase in new listings month over month, Hamilton, Burlington and the outlying areas provide choice for buyers and a healthy market for sellers.”

READ MORE: Home prices in Hamilton-Burlington climb above $575,000

The number of sales for single-family properties in the Hamilton-Burlington market jumped by 8.2 per cent compared to the same month last year, and the average sale price rose by 2.3 per cent.

“When we look at our entire market area, we can see that there are variances in the number of sales and listings, as well as average price, from community to community,” adds Van de Vrande. “That’s why it’s so important for consumers and sellers to use a local realtor who knows the trends within their community — especially heading into a healthy spring market.”

Fewer townhouses were sold in the last month, falling 0.4 per cent compared to April 2018, while the average sale price increased by six per cent.

Apartment-style property sales increased by 17.9 per cent over April 2018, and the average price went up by 10.6 per cent to $409,104.