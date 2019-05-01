Hamilton city committee approves $19M share of shoreline protection work

The City of Hamilton’s share of funding to repair shorelines and protect them against extreme weather events has been approved by the general issues committee.

Hamilton recently received $12.7 million in federal money, or 40 per cent of the cost of the disaster mitigation and adaptation work. That left the city responsible for the other $19 million, or 60 per cent.

The work will be completed over the next eight years and mainly involves reinforcing 33 locations where the shoreline has been damaged by storms.

In many cases, stones will be added to the foundation to protect against wave action.

A portion of the funding will be used to reduce flooding risks and protect drinking water by installing backflow devices, which stop storm surges from pushing lake water into the city’s treatment plant.