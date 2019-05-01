A Taste for Life happening Wednesday in Peterborough, Lakefield and Campbellford

Peterborough, Campbellford and Lakefield are taking part in the annual Taste for Life Fundraiser.

People in those areas can support their local AIDS service organization by going out to dinner on Wednesday, May 1, when 25 per cent of the bill will go towards helping men and women with AIDS/HIV in the community.

In Peterborough, proceeds will go directly to PARN, the Peterborough Aids Resource Network, to support programming for LGBTQ2 people, youth, and people living with HIV.

“A Taste For Life is a special night,” says Kim Dolan, executive director at PARN.

“When you’re sitting in a restaurant filled with people from all walks of life who are there for the same cause, wearing red ribbons over their hearts, you realize how much we all have in common with each other. We hope people will come out on May 1 and enjoy an amazing night at one of our A Taste For Life restaurants,” added Dolan.

Funds raised through A Taste For Life will support PARN’s unique Peer Engagement Program, which keeps people living with HIV connected to supports and resources in their own communities. Funds will also support the Rainbow Youth Program, which works to create safer spaces and promote inclusive services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, two-spirit, queer and questioning (LGBTQ2) youth in the counties of Peterborough, Northumberland, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Participating restaurants in Peterborough and the Four Counties include:

BE Catering (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – 705-750-1265 – www.becatering.com

Hot Belly Mama’s (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-745-3544 – www.hotbellymamas.ca

La Hacienda (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-742-1559 – www.lahaciendaptb.com

Rare Grill House (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-742-3737 – www.raregrillhouse.com

Sam’s Place (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) – 705-876-1900 – www.facebook.com/samsplacedeli

Shafiq’s Taste of India (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.) – 705-741-0009 – www.shafiqstasteofindia.ca

Silk Roots (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-742-1222 – www.silkrootsfusion.com

St Veronus (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.) – 705-743-5714 – www.stveronus.com

Participating restaurants in Campbellford include:

Capers Tap House (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-653-5262 – www.caperstaphouse.com

Participating restaurants in Lakefield include:

The Thirsty Loon (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) – 705-652-1812

Corus Entertainment is a sponsor of A Taste for Life.