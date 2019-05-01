Saskatchewan weather outlook: driest April on record, wet start to May

Wet start to May after the driest April on record in some areas.

April 2019

April 2019 was the driest April ever recorded in Saskatoon, with only 0.4 millimetres of precipitation recorded at the airport throughout the month, and that was during the first two days.

It has been the driest April ever recorded in Saskatoon with only 0.4mm of rain falling at the airport! https://t.co/oPOS1OB5lH #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/NcIUTFb7Mz — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 30, 2019

Temperatures were much steadier with the mercury nearly bang on normal overall, with daytime highs slightly warmer and overnight lows a bit colder than average.

In Regina, April 2019 was bang on average temperature-wise and barely below normal precipitation, with 20.2 millimetres reported throughout the month at the airport.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday

-13 is what it felt like in Saskatoon, -7 in Regina early Wednesday morning after some snow in the Saskatoon area overnight with temperatures sliding back to around -9 to start the day.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning as the region warmed up above freezing before noon.

Light snow falling west of Saskatoon in the Battlefords, Lloydminster & Meadow Lake this morning https://t.co/oPOS1OB5lH #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/22gak8fWh2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 1, 2019

-13 is what it felt like in Saskatoon with wind chill, -7 in Regina as temps fell to -9 & -6 respectively to start the day https://t.co/oPOS1OB5lH #yqr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Sj3ZpVfagd — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 1, 2019

Afternoon highs should make it into low double digits for both cities with sunshine in Regina and a risk of showers in Saskatoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies slide through Wednesday night with a chance of showers at times as the mercury dips a few degrees below freezing.

Thursday

-6 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Thursday morning before clouds slide in during the day along with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm, particularly during the afternoon hours.

A system swinging in will kick up some breezy winds as temperatures climb into low double digits for a daytime high.

Friday

Early day snow flurries are possible in Saskatoon on Friday before switching to a risk of showers in both cities during the afternoon as mostly cloudy skies finish the work week.

Gusty northwesterly winds pick up during the day up to 50 to 60 km/h as a system sweeps through the province.

Weekend outlook

Pockets of light snow flurries are possible to start the first weekend of May on Saturday in both cities before sunshine returns early Sunday with clouds rolling in with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to start both days in mid-minus single digits before topping out in high positive single digits for an afternoon high with gusty winds lingering on Saturday.

Hamilton Greenwood took the May 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the provincial bird, the sharp-tailed grouse, near Prince Albert:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.