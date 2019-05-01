Number of flood zone evacuees in Ottawa spikes as floodwaters set to peak by Thursday

The City of Ottawa announced Wednesday that the number of self-evacuations of those living in flood zones has spiked as the floodwaters near their forecasted peak levels.

According to the city, 155 homes have been evacuated as of Wednesday, a jump of 134 homes since Tuesday.

Between 15 and 35 millimetres of rain are forecast for the National Capital Region today, which could worsen flooding in some areas.

“The city is co-ordinating an evacuation plan for residents who live where floodwater is posing an imminent threat to safety, life and property,” said the city in a release. “Affected residents will be informed through a visit by city staff, who will provide specific advice to either evacuate or prepare for the possibility of evacuation.”

By the numbers

As of Wednesday, May 1:

13,000 volunteers have helped at the three sites since Friday, April 19, with 330 volunteers helping on Tuesday, May 1

1.5 million sandbags have been made available to residents

More than 675 wellness visits have been conducted by city emergency services and Ottawa Public Health in all affected areas

155 households have self-evacuated

190 Team Rubicon Canada work orders have been completed

2,637 people have joined the city’s Spring Flood 2019 Facebook page

Water levels are expected to peak by mid-week, as forecasted by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board

The city has begun setting up lodging areas for those who choose to evacuate. The city is advising affected residents who require temporary lodging or additional support to head to the Richcraft Recreation Complex in Kanata at 4101 Innovation Dr. If necessary, the city will provide transportation to those affected.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson also announced that he will be introducing a motion at city council on May 8 to defer property tax payments for those affected by the flooding.

To help those affected by the floods, we will bring forward a motion at Council on May 8 to defer property taxes for residents in the affected communities. / Nous introduirons une motion pour reporter le paiement des impôts fonciers pour les résidents atteints par les inondations — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 1, 2019

Residents who wish to volunteer can visit these locations to register with the city:

Dunrobin Community Centre at 1151 Thomas A. Dolan Pkwy. — A shuttle will transport volunteers between the community centre and the affected areas in Constance Bay.

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd. — A shuttle will transport volunteers between the museum and the site.

Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Ave. (upper parking lot)

