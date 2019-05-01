Environment
May 1, 2019 11:51 am

Spring lobster season in areas of the Maritimes to open Friday: DFO

By Staff The Canadian Press

A fisherman sets off fireworks as boats head from West Dover, N.S. on November 28, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The spring lobster fishery in parts of the Maritimes is now scheduled to open Friday.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says fishermen in areas off northern Prince Edward Island, the Northumberland Strait and western Cape Breton can set their traps beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.

Area 26A-1 – from Point Prim to Victoria, P.E.I. – is to open on Monday, depending on weather conditions.

Strong winds and ice conditions have delayed the start of season across the region.

On it’s website, the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association says the decision was made following a conference call Wednesday involving government and industry officials.

