Truckers gather to protest on GTA highways

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a group of truck drivers have gathered to protest along highways in the Greater Toronto Area.

OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt said the incident began around 7 a.m. on Highway 410.

He said the trucks then went over to Highway 401, then moved on to Highway 427, then over to the Gardiner Expressway and then back.

Trucks can be heard admittedly blaring their horns while driving down the Gardiner Expressway, as seen in video posted on social media.

Police said they are currently working with organizers and are monitoring the protest.