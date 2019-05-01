Violent assault at downtown Metro sends 1 to hospital: Kingston police

A man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after a violent assault at a Kingston grocery store, according to police.

Kingston police were called to the Metro at the corner of Barrie and Princess streets just after 7 a.m. to respond to an alleged assault.

Frontenac paramedics were called and one man was taken to Kingston General Hospital with currently unknown injuries.

Kingston police were still on scene investigating later in the morning, but would not release any more details about the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.