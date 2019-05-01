OPP search for suspects after safe, cash reported stolen from Havelock restaurant

OPP are investigating a break-and-enter at a restaurant in the village of Havelock on Monday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 4:55 a.m., officers were called to investigate a break-in at the Woody Burger Restaurant and Pizzeria on Ottawa Street, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police say two male suspects forced open a locked front door and then removed a small safe which was bolted to the floor. They also took a petty cash drawer. Both items contained $1,767 in cash. The suspects left in a black four-door sedan.

The suspects are both described as approximately six-feet tall, 180 pounds and 240 pounds, respectively. Both were wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweater, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Matt Whittaker at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

