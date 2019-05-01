Londoners to protest budget cuts in general strike against Doug Ford government

Londoners will be joining in solidarity with those from more than a dozen other cities in Ontario calling for a general strike against the Doug Ford government.

The provincewide event, referred to as the “May 1st General Strike Against Doug Ford” was spurred from the work of two activists based out of Hamilton and Toronto, according to the protest’s main Facebook page.

The event asks for Ontarians to take one hour off work on May 1 in an effort to put a halt to provincial budget cuts by the Ontario government.

In London, protesters will gather at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the northwest corner of Victoria Park. The general strike will coincide with the International Workers’ Day rally planned at the same time and location.

Similar strikes are being held on Wednesday in a number of cities including Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Kingston.

