Mount Hope home is a ‘total loss’ after blaze: Hamilton Fire Department

Hamilton Fire Department says a home on Homestead Drive in Mount Hope is a “total loss” after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

In an email to 900 CHML, Deputy Chief Randy Moss says the 1 a.m. fire “occurred in a large unoccupied detached two-storey home which was under construction.”

Several crews arrived and remained at the scene once the first was extinguished to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported, however, there was reportedly minor damage to two homes adjacent to the fire due to radiant heat.

Officials have not determined an official cause for the fire.

