Coquitlam apartment fire leaves dozens of residents displaced

Many Coquitlam residents found themselves displaced from their homes Tuesday morning, after flames tore through a local apartment complex overnight.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near a building at Foster Avenue and North Road just after midnight.

Officials say the fire is out and everyone inside escaped the building uninjured. Residents, however, will not be returning to their places Tuesday and are waiting to learn when — and if — they’ll be able to return home.

A handful of units from the three-storey complex sustained severe damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

