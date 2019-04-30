Lethbridge police charge man after woman confined in RV for 2 days without food, water

A 54-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including kidnapping and unlawful confinement, after a woman was found badly beaten earlier this week.

Lethbridge police said they were called to a home on Sunday to check on the welfare of a woman. Police said the woman was found with cracked ribs, extensive bruising to her arm and torso, and internal kidney damage.

Police allege the woman’s boyfriend showed up at her home on Friday, despite conditions not to have any contact with her, and forced her into his vehicle. The woman was threatened and taken to an RV, police alleged in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

Police allege man continued to assault the woman, who was confined to the RV for two days without food or water.

The woman was taken back to her home on Sunday, police said, adding the man allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Police said the man was arrested on Sunday. He has since been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, intimidation, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and breach of a recognizance.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

Police said they will not be releasing the man’s name in order to protect the victim’s identity.